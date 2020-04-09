Canterbury has 84 other residents who have tested positive for COVID-19 and were receiving treatment either at a regional hospital or onsite, the statement said.
Canterbury has one of the worst-known outbreaks of coronavirus among long-term care facilities in the U.S. Its death toll is approaching that of the Life Care Center of Kirkland, a Seattle-area nursing home that was an early center of the disease before it became more widespread in the United States. At least 40 deaths have been connected to that facility.
The death toll at Canterbury has more than doubled in a week.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.