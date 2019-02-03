NELSONIA, Va. — Virginia authorities say the deaths of three people inside a burned mobile home are being investigated as homicides and arson.

Virginia State Police spokeswoman Corinne Geller tells multiple media outlets that a preliminary examination of the bodies showed that each victim suffered injuries that aren’t consistent with dying in a fire.

The medical examiner’s office in Norfolk examined the bodies of two adults and a juvenile. Police haven’t identified the victims.

The fire in Nelsonia in Accomack County was reported Friday morning.

