Jane’s parents wanted their children to play tennis and so signed Jane and her younger sister, Anne, up for lessons. “After two days, I knew the running and sweat and blisters were not for me,” wrote Jane, who lives in Churchton, Md.

After their mother dropped them off on the third day, Anne dutifully went to her class while Jane snuck around back to the bushes and hid there till it was time to get picked up. She did this for three weeks.

“Anne figured it out somewhere in week two,” wrote Jane. “A Hershey’s bar or Tiger Beat magazine each day bought her silence.”

Pat was 14 in 1951 when he asked his friend Midge for a date. He walked to the other side of their Indiana town to get her, then they walked together to the county fair.

As Midge’s midnight curfew approached, Pat was afraid she’d be late.

“A couple had come to visit for the evening and both couples left in my parents’ car,” wrote Pat, who lives in Fairfax County, Va., now. Pat saw the visitors’ car and told Midge he would drive her home. Pat did not know how to drive. Somehow, he got Midge home, but in the process he destroyed the clutch.

When the adults returned, the car was undrivable. The visitors had to spend the night. In the morning they told Pat the transmission was out.

“They never suspected me and never asked me,” Pat wrote. “I confessed at my parents’ 50th anniversary. Midge and I are close friends, but no more dates.”

One day, when Elliott of Kensington, Md., was a boy, his father demanded to know where the coin jar had gone.

“What?” Elliott said.

“You know what I mean,” his father thundered, “the jar of coins I keep on top of the fridge!”

Elliott professed his innocence. His father gave him a whack for taking the jar then whacked him again for lying about it.

“About two years later, the fridge quit,” Elliott wrote. “Dad was inspecting the new fridge on the truck when the workers took the old one out. On the floor where the fridge had been was the coin jar.”

While it would have been hugely satisfying to point to the coin jar when his father came back into the kitchen and say “I told you so,” Elliott chose another course: He took the money and bought himself a new skateboard.

Before embarking on the long drive to the mountains for a family vacation, Larry went to the library and stocked up on DVDs to entertain his 10-year-old twins, who would be sitting in the back of the minivan.

“When my wife saw that ‘Animal House’ was one of the six movies, she immediately nixed it, saying it was completely inappropriate for our age children,” wrote Larry, of Greenbelt, Md. “Although she was correct, I swapped the disc with the 1949 classic ‘Mighty Joe Young,’ to the delight of my children.”

As soon as they were on the Beltway, the kids put on their headphones and chose “Mighty Joe Young” from the half-dozen DVD cases their mother fanned out.

“My wife went back to her book as I continued on I-66 West, listening to music,” wrote Larry. “With the kids giggling incessantly, my wife turned to me and said, ‘Who knew “Mighty Joe Young” was so funny?’”

When Larry’s daughter yelled, “No, Flounder, no!” the secret was almost out, but, wrote Larry, “It’s been 11 years and to this day my wife still has no idea what my children and I pulled off that Friday afternoon.”

When Linda’s mother was in her mid-70s, she told her daughter she wanted to discuss something important.

“I was a geriatric nurse and recognized issues that senior citizens faced as they aged,” wrote Linda, of Bowie, Md. “Mom said to me, ‘Linda, I want you to let me know if I show signs of dementia, if I start to forget things and if my memory is bad. Promise me you won’t keep this from me. I want to know. Promise! OK?’

“So I looked lovingly at my mom and said, ‘Mom, we had this discussion last night!’ I was just kidding. . . . She whooped me as she laughed.”

Thank you to everyone who shared their true confessions with me. I don’t know what a psychiatrist or family therapist would say about these stories, but they sure have entertained me.