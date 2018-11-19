Metro service was delayed on the Green Line Monday night after a deer was struck by a train at Prince George’s Plaza, authorities said.

The delays lasted about a half hour, and began to create congestion that affected the Yellow Line as well, Metro said.

Passengers were advised that trains were using only a single track between the Prince George’s Plaza and College Park stations after the incident. Delays in both directions were expected, Metro said.

The delays were first reported by Metro about 9:30 p.m. By about 10 p.m., single tracking had ended, but residual delays continued, Metro said.

The fate of the deer could not be learned immediately. Metro’s outdoor tracks are fenced, but deer have entered the system through stations, or over fences.