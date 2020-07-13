The state’s current attorney general, Mark Herring, has previously said he plans to run for governor but has not launched an official campaign. Jones could face Henrico County prosecutor Shannon Taylor in a Democratic primary.
Jones lined up several endorsements for his campaign launch, including U.S. Rep. Elaine Luria and state Sen. Louise Lucas.
