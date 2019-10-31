State Sen. Jill Carter announced this week she has formed an exploratory committee to consider running for the seat.

Republican Liz Matory has announced she plans to run.

Maryland’s 7th Congressional District includes parts of Baltimore and portions of Howard and Baltimore counties.

Gov. Larry Hogan has set a special primary election for Feb. 4. The special general election has been scheduled for April 28.

Cummings died Oct. 17 at the age of 68.

