MILLSBORO, Del. — A Delaware couple is preparing for the funeral of their 1-year-old baby who died from injuries sustained after she nearly drowned in a backyard pool.

Delaware State Police say Zoey Ann Lennox died late last week, two days after nearly drowning in the pool of her Millsboro home.

The Salisbury Daily Times reports police responded to the home around 8 p.m. Aug. 22 for a report of a drowning. The baby’s mother, Katrina Brown, said Lennox was resuscitated after about 30 minutes of CPR.

Lennox was then transported to a hospital in critical condition where she died over the weekend.

An investigation is ongoing.

The family raised money through a crowdfunding campaign for funeral services that will take place on Thursday.

Information from: The Daily Times of Salisbury, Md., http://www.delmarvanow.com/

