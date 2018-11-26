Both spans of the Delaware Memorial Bridge, a key highway link for Washingtonians returning from the northeast, were shut for hours Sunday night by a gas leak, authorities said. (Delaware Memorial Bridge photo)

In an incident that probably affected thousands of Washington residents returning from the holiday weekend, both spans of the Delaware Memorial Bridge were sbut down for hours Sunday on one of the busiest travel days of the year.

In the bridge’s Twitter feed, a bridge staff member called the hours-long emergency closing a “traffic nightmare to say the least.”

Bridge authorities said by Twitter that both spans of the bridge, a key East Coast highway link, were closed as the result of a chemical gas leak at a plant in Delaware next to the northbound span.

The closing of the bridge occurred about 5:30 p.m. The reopening of all lanes on the bridge was announced about 11:30 p.m. on the Delaware Memorial Bridge twitter feed.

Two side-by-side suspension spans cross the Delaware River a few miles southeast of Wilmington, Del. to form the bridge. They provide a major highway link on the cast coast, linking Interstate 95 with the New Jersey turnpike, among other thoroughfares.

After the closing of the bridge, traffic was rerouted to upstream river crossings, according to a tweet from the bridge.

Traffic delays and travails form part of the lore of Thansgiving weekend. Many are weather dependent. Sunday’s, which occurred in good weather, was probably one of the least anticipated.

News accounts from Philadelphia said the leak involved ethylene oxide. The gas was described as highly flammable. It was reported on news outlets late Sunday night as fully contained.