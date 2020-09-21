The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control and its partners hope to increase the species’ numbers and secure its permanence. Squirrels captured from Dorchester County, Maryland, will be released into the wildlife area in southeastern Sussex County in Delaware.
Some of the squirrels will be fitted with collars to track their movements. There are only two known populations of the species in Delaware. They are at Prime Hook National Wildlife Refuge and the Nanticoke Wildlife Area.
For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Wilmington News Journal.