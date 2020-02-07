Officers were assigned to check on him at least every 15 minutes, and Cirillo was later seen lying on the floor of his cell just before 11:00 p.m., according to a statement from the sheriff’s office obtained by The Caroll County Times. Emergency responders and deputies attempted life saving measures, but he was pronounced dead, the statement said.

An initial investigation found there was no indication of foul play and no drugs or suspicious substances were found on Cirillo, Hardinger said. He was in the cell alone.

The man had been taken to the detention center earlier that day on a bench warrant for failure to appear in court on two misdemeanor drug charges, online court records showed. The Medical Examiner’s Office in Baltimore is investigating his cause of death. The sheriff’s office and the detention center are conducting their own investigations, Hardinger said.