BALTIMORE — A federal judge in Baltimore has sentenced a Delaware man to 12 years in prison for conspiracy to commit sex trafficking of a child.

Twenty-nine-year old Harry Rivers was sentenced Friday.

Authorities say Rivers conspired with 39-year-old Steven Williams and 24-year-old Jessica Schaefer to traffic a 15-year-old girl to engage in commercial sex acts with men in Delaware and Elkton, Maryland, where she was held against her will in a prostitute’s hotel room.

They say Rivers provided drugs to the females and their customers and helped arrange trysts.

Williams, formerly of Delaware, pleaded guilty to sex trafficking of a child by force, fraud, and coercion. Schaefer pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit sex trafficking of a child. Both face maximum terms of life in prison when sentenced later this year.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.