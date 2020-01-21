He’s been sentenced to two years in prison, both suspended, and three years’ supervised probation.

AD

Petyo was placed on paid administrative leave in November as Maryland authorities investigated his handling of officer Thomas W. Webster IV’s certification application, in which Petyo made “intentional misrepresentations and factual omissions,” according to a statement of facts presented in court.

AD

The newspaper reported that Petyo was accused of omitting information about 29 use of force reports that had been filed against Webster from his time as a Dover police officer.

Webster received provisional certification in January 2018. It’s unclear whether he still works for Greensboro police.

Petyo joined Camden police in January 2019. The status of his internal investigation there hasn’t been publicly updated.