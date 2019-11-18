Petyo was police chief in Greensboro on the state’s Eastern Shore before leaving this year.

Maryland’s prosecutor’s office said that Petyo made factual misrepresentations on behalf of one of his police officers in an application for certification. The application is reviewed to certify police officers for duty across the state.

Petyo declined to comment or say whether he had an attorney.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD