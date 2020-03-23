NEWARK, Del. — A Delaware woman has died of injuries suffered in a car crash, state police said Monday.

Linda Marple, 66, of Newark, died Saturday at Christiana Hospital, authorities said. Marple was injured early Friday morning in a collision at East Chestnut Hill Road in Newark.

Investigators said Marple was driving eastbound in the right lane while a 55-year-old woman from Elkton, Maryland, was traveling in the same direction in the left lane, behind Marple.

Police said that after the other driver accelerated past her, Marple changed lanes to follow behind the other car. Investigators said Marple’s car then drifted into the median, returned to the left lane and struck the rear of the other car, then overturned.

Marple was not properly restrained and was critically injured. The Maryland woman was properly restrained and was not injured.

