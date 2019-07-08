MORRISVILLE, N.C. — Officials of Delta Air Lines say a jet bound for Baltimore from Atlanta made an unscheduled stop in North Carolina due to an apparent mechanical problem.

A statement from the carrier on Monday said the flight crew on Delta Flight 1425 elected to divert to Raleigh-Durham International Airport “out of an abundance of caution” after getting an indication of a potential issue with one of the aircraft’s engines. The MD-88 with 148 passengers on board landed safely at around 1 p.m.

No injuries were reported, and Delta says arrangements were made to get the passengers onto another aircraft.

