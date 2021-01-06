Both districts lean blue and Democratic lawmakers hailed Tuesday’s wins. But House Minority Leader Del. Todd Gilbert, a Republican, said King’s narrow margin of victory in the northern Virginia suburbs sent a message that voters are growing unhappy with the Democratic majority at the General Assembly.
All 100 House seats are up for election later this year.
