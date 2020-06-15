Jane Bachner was one of the protesters arrested on the steps of the U.S. Capitol in 1971.

“We’d had a parade permit to march from the Ellipse to the Capitol, and had been invited to sit on the steps by several members of Congress, including Ron Dellums and Bella Abzug,” wrote Bachner, who lives in Annapolis.

What happened next? Bachner was among 2,000 protesters arrested at the Capitol. That’s in addition to the 12,000 people who had been arrested earlier in the week at spots around Washington. These were the largest mass arrests in the country’s history.

Edward Hughes was arrested at the Capitol, too.

“We were at first taken to D.C. jail where we were crowded 12 or more to a cell,” Hughes wrote. “A day later we were taken to the D.C. Armory.”

It was, Hughes wrote, “a scene from Dante’s ‘Inferno,’ with small fires and dancers, some unclothed, snaking through the crowd to drums.”

Hughes said members of the National Guard occasionally appeared in the bleachers to fling bologna sandwiches into the crowd below. After three days, Hughes appeared before a magistrate and was released.

The U.S. Court of Appeals eventually threw out nearly all of the cases. The American Civil Liberties Union filed suit on behalf of those who had been arrested at the Capitol. Among the defendants in the ACLU’s lawsuit — which claimed false imprisonment and violation of First Amendment rights — were the chiefs of the Metropolitan and Capitol police departments, along with Attorney General John Mitchell.

And among the plaintiffs were Bachner and Hughes.

“The lawsuit went to the Supreme Court twice before we won,” Hughes wrote.

The federal government wound up having to shell out more than $1 million, which was divided among the plaintiffs in 1981.

Bachner received $2,084.74, Hughes $7,500 — “a princely sum for a 20-year-old,” he said.

He said he gave half to the ACLU and took the other half to Atlantic City, where he doubled his money. Then he went to law school.

Wrote Hughes: “They were exciting times. We felt we were changing the world, which is how I suppose today’s protesters feel.”

Paul Stangas experienced the May Day demonstrations from the other side of the barricades. New to the District, he had joined the D.C. Air National Guard.

His unit was called up and sent to guard people who had been arrested and sent to the Washington Coliseum and the Redskins practice field next to RFK Stadium.

“It was a bit amusing since we were about the same age as the ‘prisoners’ and of a similar view,” wrote Stangas, who lives in Metuchen, N.J. “Heck, when we were at the RFK field we ended up letting a few slip out a gap in the fencing — turning a blind eye and ignoring it. All-in-all it was mostly tedious and boring and we got little sleep.

“Fortunately, it never got violent or aggressive on either side.”

If you can’t get enough of this, you’ll be pleased to hear that my former Post colleague Lawrence Roberts has a book on it coming out next month. It’s called “Mayday 1971: A White House at War, a Revolt in the Streets, and the Untold History of America’s Biggest Mass Arrest.”

History lesson

I asked George Derek Musgrove, associate professor of history at the University of Maryland at Baltimore County, if historians throw their hands in the air in disgust when history repeats itself.

“I think it’s the hope of a historian to be relevant to contemporary debates,” he said.

Musgrove is the co-author of “Chocolate City: A History of Race and Democracy in the Nation’s Capital.” The book addresses the tense relationship over the decades between police and people of color in the District.

In the 1920s and 1930s, Musgrove said, an average of four African Americans a year were killed by D.C. police officers. This led to protests similar to those that have followed the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Tuesday at 7:30 p.m., Musgrove and his “Chocolate City” co-author, Colby College’s Chris Myers Asch, will host an online conversation called “Race and Reform: Police Brutality in D.C. and Its Consequences.” It’s part of a new series from the Historical Society of Washington, D.C.

Said Musgrove: “We’ll be asking two really broad questions: Why does this keep happening? And is meaningful police reform even possible?”

Here’s one thing Musgrove believes the past can teach the present: “You have to keep the pressure on, or else things will revert to what they were before the protests began,” he said.

To register for the free event, presented with Historic Chevy Chase D.C., go to bit.ly/3cNm9uH.

