Chanting “We believe survivors!” “Vote them out!” and “Shame, shame, shame!” hundreds of demonstrators converged on the U.S. Capitol Saturday to protest the vote to confirm Judge Brett M. Kavanaugh to the U.S. Supreme Court.

Protesters mixed with tourists and onlookers on the Capitol’s East Front plaza and carried signs expressing their displeasure with senators who are expected to vote yes to confirm Kavanaugh.

“We’ll remember in November,” one read. “No Justice, No Seat,” another read.

U.S. Capitol Police arrested a number of protesters who had gone up the Capitol’s center steps. Later, police cleared the plaza, and demonstrators moved across the street to the front of the Supreme Court.

Winnie Wong, senior adviser to the Women’s March, one of several liberal groups that have organized opposition to Kavanaugh, said the protest was the first of several “coordinated disruptions” planned for the day.

The group, she said, offered training in nonviolent protest tactics to as many as 1,300 activists. Many of them, she said, are fanning out across the Capitol complex and some will be seated in the Senate gallery Saturday afternoon. “There are a number of friendly senators who have provided passes to us, she said.



Demonstrators from Washington-area law schools — including Georgetown, George Washington, Howard, the District of Columbia and Catholic universities — march on the U.S. Capitol East Lawn to protest against the confirmation of Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh on Oct. 6, 2018 . (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

“It’s a clear message we are organized and we are not backing down,” Wong said. “A women’s wave is coming.”

Nicole Beck, an attorney for Break the Cycle, a group aiding victims of sexual assault, carried a sign that read, “Add a Tally If You Will Donate to Susan Collins’ Opponent.” By 1:40 p.m., the sign carried 82 ticks.

“As a woman, she has betrayed all of us,” Beck said of her focus on Collins (R-Maine), who gave a 44 minute speech in the Senate on Friday defending Kavanaugh.

Beck called the speech “disgusting” and dismissed the notion that Collins had been a swing vote. “I don’t think she was undecided. I think she was holding out to have the appearance of impartiality.”

A small number of protesters had been arrested by U.S. Capitol Police by early Saturday afternoon. On Friday, Capitol Police arrested 101 people who had demonstrated against Kavanaugh inside and outside of Senate office buildings. Charges included obstructing and unlawful conduct.