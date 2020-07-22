U.S. Magistrate Judge Timothy J. Sullivan agreed to release the defendants after their initial court appearances on Wednesday on charges of conspiracy to violate the federal Anti-Kickback Statute and conspiracy to commit health care fraud and mail fraud, U.S. Attorney Robert Hur’s office said in a news release.
Buford was owner and chief executive officer of International Dental Associates Inc. Vilchez-Duarte managed the company, which billed Medicaid for dental services. The indictment accuses Buford and Vilchez-Duarte of paying kickbacks to Amis and others to refer Medicaid beneficiaries to their company.
