Police say Ryan, 48, an oral surgeon whose practice was based in Germantown, Maryland, first met Harris, 25, when she was a patient in 2020.

According to police, Ryan later offered Harris a job and the two began dating. She eventually moved in with him at a home in Clarksburg.

At a press conference Tuesday, Montgomery County Police Chief Marcus Jones said investigators found text messages in which Harris requested illicit drugs from Ryan, and he gave her instructions on how to increase their potency.

The second-degree murder charges does not mean that prosecutors assert Ryan intended to kill Harris, but that he acted with “extreme indifference” to her life by supplying her with deadly drugs, The Washington Post reported.