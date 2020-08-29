“These posts are obviously totally inappropriate,” said Shareese Churchill, a spokeswoman for Hogan.
Democrats called for Love’s dismissal after the social media posts became widely known.
The posts were in support of 17-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse, who fatally shot two people and wounded another after traveling to Kenosha to ostensibly protect businesses from protesters responding to the police shooting of Jacob Blake. Rittenhouse has been charged with first-degree intentional homicide.
The firing was first reported by Maryland Matters.
Love did not respond to a Facebook message seeking comment, and phone numbers listed for him were not functioning.
