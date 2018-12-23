Rescuers from Montgomery and Frederick counties in Maryland helped save a horse that had fallen into an abandoned cistern, authorities said. (Montgomery County fire and rescue service)

Amid the first days of a partial government shutdown, life in Washington over the weekend in ways reflected patterns set throughout the year, even if not always agreeable or desirable.

While many federal employees were furloughed, violence in the city took no break.

With the number of homicides in the District up sharply over this time last year, another slaying was reported over the weekend.

Derek A. Walcott, of Temple Hills Md., was found in the 5100 block of B Street SE early Saturday, police said. They said he had suffered “sharp force injuries.”

Police said Stephen Maye, 49, of Southeast was arrested and charged with second-degree murder.

A shooting was reported about 7:20 p.m. Sunday in the 2200 block of Fifth Street NE, according to police.

About an hour earlier, police said about 10 teenagers, two of them with guns, carried out an armed robbery in the 100 block of N Street SW.

In the White House area, tensions rose a bit about 11:30 a.m. when someone crossed a barrier and entered a restricted area near 17th and E Streets NW, the Secret Service said. He was arrested on an unlawful entry charge, the Secret Service said.

Officers from the uniformed division of the service were trying to talk with him when he crossed the barrier, the service said.

That incident occurred near the National Christmas Tree. The tree lit up only intermittently on Sunday, as authorities worked to assess any damage caused when a man climbed the tree Friday.

However, at least one incident in the Washington area seemed to let people take heart. The Montgomery County fire and rescue service and a crew from Frederick County, Md., extricated a horse from an abandoned cistern.

The horse fell in while on a trail in Burtonsville, where he resides, Montgomery fire and rescue spokesman Pete Piringer said.

Rescuers dug a trench and broke a wall so the animal could climb out. Although no hoisting was reported, many regarded the incident as uplifting. The horse’s name was Bravo.

Fredrick Kunkle and Rachel Weiner contributed to this report.