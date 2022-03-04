At 28 degrees, it fell four below the freezing mark, and seven below the average for March 4.

So frosty a morn had not come our way since Feb. 20 with its 23 degrees.

Friday’s readings, so numerically reminiscent of February and its chill attributes, came despite what appeared to be a strong performance by the sun.

Both bright and strong, and largely unimpeded by clouds, the sun seemed almost luxuriant in its beneficence.

Meanwhile, a greater temporal expanse of sunshine spreads before us daily. Every day in March has seen a sunset of 6 p.m. or later.

The sun seemed scarcely to blame for Friday’s apparent hesitation between winter and spring. Possibly it could do only so much against Friday’s winds.

Arriving from the direction of winter’s strongholds, the winds seemed to say that the cold-weather season, although in retreat, has yet to yield.

Perhaps underscoring that message was Friday’s 20 mph peak wind that, according to the National Weather Service, came straight from the north.