The pipeline was to transport natural gas from Louisa County through Hanover, Henrico, New Kent and Charles City counties to the plant, which would burn the gas to create electricity. The commission upheld a decision by regional transmission organization PJM to remove the yet-to-be built Chickahominy Power plant from its permit queue for failing to meet milestones for completion.
The pipeline will suspend plans while developers decide whether to move forward with the plant, Minear said. But she called PJM’s description of events misleading and “driven largely by a bias toward removing fossil fuel projects from the queue.”
Hanover Board of Supervisors Chair Angela Kelly-Wiecek said she agrees that the pipeline project and plant had no viable path forward.