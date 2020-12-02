RICHMOND, Va. — Some of the developers who were involved in a now-scuttled arena project in Richmond, Virginia, are now planning to construct a mixed-used arena project outside the city in Henrico County.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reported Tuesday that the new project will be called GreenCity.

The $2.3 billion project will be privately funded and anchored by a 17,000-seat sports and concert arena. It is set to be built on the site of the former corporate headquarters of catalog showroom retailer Best Products.

The development company is a joint venture between Concord Eastridge Inc. and Future Cities LLC.

“GreenCity is poised to be a game-changer and something future generations will be proud of,” Henrico County Manager John Vithoulkas said during a news conference.

Some of the project’s developers were attached to the ill-fated Navy Hill project in the city of Richmond. Richmond City Council officially nixed the project in February.

