The development company is a joint venture between Concord Eastridge Inc. and Future Cities LLC.
“GreenCity is poised to be a game-changer and something future generations will be proud of,” Henrico County Manager John Vithoulkas said during a news conference.
Some of the project’s developers were attached to the ill-fated Navy Hill project in the city of Richmond. Richmond City Council officially nixed the project in February.
