“It’s become a part of our culture, I’m afraid,” said D.C. resident Stephanie Foo, at a neighborhood watch meeting after a spate of violence in her Ward 8 Washington neighborhood this month. “This is generational. This is what we’ve taught.”

D.C., like the rest of the nation, is seeing homicide rates reach record highs — an increase of about 30 percent in 2020 compared with 2019. Last year the District had a homicide rate last seen during the drug and turf wars of 2004. Same in Los Angeles, Chicago and New York.

But rather than the transactional, Machiavellian flavor of that last American crime rampage, pandemic crime seems a little more bizarre and tilted.

In D.C., we had two girls — 13 and 15 — accused of murder in a fatal carjacking of an Uber Eats driver last month. Cherry blossom season peaked this month with a driver ramming into U.S. Capitol police officers at a barricade, killing one officer and injuring another. There were two road rage shootings — a crime straight out of the ’80s — this month, one fatal in the small Maryland town of Riverdale, right outside the District border, and another one right by the vice president’s residence.

But here’s the weird part in all this — other crime is down.

Normal, everyday capers of the criminal class — burglary, larceny, robbery, drug offenses — have all fallen during our year inside.

That’s what researchers for the National Commission on COVID-19 and Criminal Justice and Arnold Ventures found when they studied 34 American cities and what criminals are doing in them during the pandemic. Homicide rates were down too, at the start. But the bloodshed came roaring back during the summer.

“While COVID-related restrictions may have temporarily suppressed homicide rates, the pandemic has placed individuals and institutions under tremendous strain, ultimately pushing homicide rates higher,” the researchers wrote in their report. “In addition, the pandemic has impeded outreach to at-risk individuals — a key component of most evidence-informed anti-violence strategies.”

Before our nation’s hospitals became pandemic MASH units, case workers used to visit gunshot victims in their recovery rooms. That kind of interaction helps the victims deal with trauma — and the counseling is also designed to curb revenge scenarios and break those old patterns of neighborhood violence.

“These efforts require face-to-face interaction by police, public health, and community-based workers with those most likely to be involved with violence; such interactions cannot be replaced by Zoom,” the authors wrote.

The key is mental health, then.

The more calculated and logical crimes — burglaries, robberies, larcenies, pickpockets, scams — are dropping because the targets and the opportunities are fewer.

But many acts of homicide aren’t calculated — they’re impulsive, irrational, hotheaded and, let’s be honest, crazy.

If the most violent of crimes are sparked by unwell minds, it certainly makes sense they increase in a nation going slowly insane.

“During the pandemic, about 4 in 10 adults in the U.S. have reported symptoms of anxiety or depressive disorder, a share that has been largely consistent, up from one in ten adults who reported these symptoms from January to June 2019,” according to a Kaiser Family Foundation poll and report studying 2020 trends and released this year.

The need for increased mental health services can be one of the big takeaways from this bizarre year of isolation we’ve endured, the better way to reform American policing.

“I have a telephone, handcuffs and a firearm,” D.C. Police Chief Robert J. Contee III said during his confirmation hearing last month. “I don’t want to use my firearm. I don’t like using my handcuffs.”

He said if he encounters a youth who needs help, “What I would like to [do] is pick up my phone to get the kid services.”

It has been one of the tenets in a nationwide reckoning with police reform — less reliance on force, more proactive focus on violence prevention.

The puzzle pieces we try to mash into place to deal with street violence — police patrols, street cameras, curfews, traffic controls, gun regulation, recreation centers, job programs, security guards — remained largely unchanged during the pandemic, yet violence went up.

What changed was the curtailing of touchy-feely, face-to-face programs of counseling, outreach and therapy. And homicides spiked.

That’s not all in our heads.