Demonstration Tuesday evening at 14th and U Streets appeared to be linked to earlier protests against muting go-go music at a store here. (From Washingtn Post video)

It was a no-rainer in the District on Tuesday , fairly unusual for what has been a relatively wet month, and one result was to provide almost perfect conditions for people by the hundreds to take to the streets to dine or demonstrate.

As daylight faded into darkness, demonstrators filled one of the District’s principal intersections, that of 14th and U Streets NW. A placard, posted online earlier, had, advertised a “Long Live GoGo “ demonstration as a peaceful protest that aimed to “SAVE CHOCOLATE CITY.”

On a notably pleasant evening the street demonstration seemed almost to have a life of its own, a spontaneous phenomenon, without any obvious origins or antecedents. It almost appeared that the normal thing to do on a balmy Tuesday evening was to show up at 14th and U.

However, based on the online placard, the gathering seemed to be linked to past events. Specifically, it appeared connected to protests that broke out earlier this year after the muting of Go-Go music at a store in the Shaw area.

The store had been identified with piping the music outdoors, and outrage was aroused when it was quieted in response to a noise complaint.

The question of the fate of the music has appeared to provide a springboard for discussion of possible cultural frictions and misunderstandings between newer and older residents of the city.

On Tuesday night northbound and southbound traffic on 14th Street NW detoured around the closed intersection. Buses turned off 14th. Some estimates by observers and participants suggested that the crowd may have numbered perhaps two or three thousand. Those estimates seemed plausible.

The online placard had summoned the public or its music-following contingents, to a “peaceful protest,” and the protest appeared to live up to that billing.

However, several people rode motorcycles or similar vehicles up and down the closed stretch of 14th.

Diners at restaurants just south of the protest site in restaurants or outside, intent on their meals and conversations.

And of course, the weather seemed to do its part in providing as pleasant surroundings as seemed possible on an early May evening in Washington. Temperatures were in the low 70s. In the minds of many, such temperatures often represent a cherished ideal, too seldom realized.

But there it was, Tuesday evening in Washington.

As of 11 p.m. at least, Tuesday was a no-rainer. Not a trace of rain was reported by the National Weather Service at Reagan National Airport. Monday was another no-rainer. But as of Tuesday, the month’s total was 1.68 inches, well above normal.

