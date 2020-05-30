“We knew our customers would be happy to be back,” said manager Alessandro Farruggio, who stepped away for a moment to remind a diner to wear a mask when going inside the restaurant on 31st Street NW. “What’s worrisome is driving around and seeing so many closed buildings. I do the accounting, so I understand the hardships.”

AD

Farruggio, whose family owns the restaurant, was also recording the names and contact information of at least one diner at every table, as required by city regulations. That’s in case someone — a customer or an employee — is sickened by the novel coronavirus and health workers need to reach others who could have been infected, too.

AD

With the pace of infections slowing from the earliest days of the pandemic, the region’s governments have begun to relax stay-at-home orders designed to slow the spread of the virus. D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) lifted the stay-at-home order Friday but continued to restrict gatherings of more than 10 people and the operation of certain businesses. Maryland and Virginia have also taken steps to ease stay-at-home orders, with both states allowing jurisdictions more leeway on when to fully reopen. Montgomery County, Md., for example, will move to the first phase of resuming normal business on Monday.

The region has tallied more than 104,000 infections. As of Saturday, the District, Maryland and Virginia reported an additional 2,284 confirmed cases and 57 deaths. The District recorded 179 more cases and two additional deaths, while Virginia added 1,078 cases and 12 deaths, most of which are centered in Northern Virginia. Maryland reported 1,027 additional cases and 43 deaths.

AD

On Saturday, the region appeared to be moving a little closer to normal but also remained out of kilter in telltale ways. Near the Lincoln Memorial, a boy and his little sister ran across the grass, towing a kite too stubborn to fly. On the Duke Ellington Bridge, not far from Connecticut Avenue NW, a fawn emerged from the undergrowth onto the sidewalk; two pedestrians tried coaxing it to go back.

AD

In the heart of the city’s business district, Yianni Galanis threw up his hands at the ghost town all around him.

“We have no idea what will happen,” said Galanis, one of the owners of Mazi, a Greek American restaurant on K Street NW not far from the White House. Daytime on weekends downtown is usually quiet even in regular times, but on Saturday, it almost looked as if the city were still under shutdown orders.

AD

“We’re going to try and get back to the groove,” said Galanis, who is resuming service with a smaller menu. “The main thing is to get open and get out of the house.”

In Georgetown, customers visited Georgetown Cupcake for takeout confections. A stylist blew out the finishing touches on a client’s hairdo at Alanya Spa. Claudio Sanchez, a former education reporter for NPR, waited curbside to pick up an order of Reverie pipe tobacco from the only store that carries it.

AD

Suzann Riester, 55, a government consultant who lives nearby, was out walking — a mask in one hand and the leash for her Belgian shepherd, Brody, in the other — and feeling as if the mood had lifted a little now that restrictions have eased.

AD

“I’m seeing a lot more joy,” Riester said as Brody — no mask! — sneezed. “You hear laughter. You didn’t hear laughter before.”

Riester said she was also thrilled to see the return of outside dining on K Street near the Potomac River.

“I saw them setting up yesterday, and it was so exciting — down on the waterfront, at Tony and Joe’s and Fiola Mare,” Riester said. “All the waiters were outside yesterday with their masks on cleaning everything up, and I went up to all of them and said, ‘I’m so happy to see you out again.’ ”

Cyclists on M Street NW pedaled down an avenue that was under construction but had a lot less traffic than it might otherwise on a Saturday morning. People — some wearing masks, others not — waited in lines with six-foot social distancing gaps outside the Häagen-Dazs and Starbucks stores. Across the Potomac River, the parking lot at Theodore Roosevelt Island was jammed, thanks to the delightful weather that drew so many people outdoors.

AD

AD

“I feel some hope now,” said Chuck Blevins, a veterinarian who was out for a walk and maybe lunch on the Georgetown waterfront, a favorite spot. He said he felt as if the gloom from the pandemic and the shutdown was starting to ease, even if hints of it remain. “There’s a prevailing element of fear everywhere — fear, anxiety, stress.”

But most shops in the Georgetown shopping district were still closed, often with signs taped to the door inviting customers to email, call or peruse the merchandise online. Hand-washing stations were set up at M Street and Wisconsin Avenue NW and the small Francis Scott Key Park near the bridge that also bears his name. At times, there were more homeless people on the sidewalk than pedestrians.

Phillip King, a street singer making his second weekend appearance on a Georgetown corner since the pandemic gripped the country, belted out “Witchcraft” near M and Potomac streets NW to a fairly small number of passersby.

AD

AD

(“They call me Sinatra,” he said.)

King said the foot traffic was better than last weekend, but far from normal yet, and might never be.

“A lot of these retail stores out here aren’t coming back,” said King, 72, of the District. “Too much, too long for them to sustain the loss. A lot of them are boarded up, closed already. The bigger corporations, they’ll survive. But the small-business people, most of them aren’t gonna.”