Burbidge said Mould was removed after he confessed last week to having sexual contact with one minor when he was parochial vicar at St. Thomas à Becket Church in Reston from 1992 to 1995.

Burbidge said Mould has been barred from carrying out any priestly duties, and that the diocese has informed police.

Fairfax County Police confirmed on Monday that they are investigating.

