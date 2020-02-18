(backslash)The diocese said it does not know how much money will be needed for such settlements. But it said it will consider using its self-insurance program, investments and loans.

Victims who want to participate must initiate a claim by April 3 and file the claim by May 15. A Richmond-based settlement administration firm will evaluate claims and determine settlement amounts.

Settlements will be determined by various factors, including the nature of and number of instances of abuse.

Catholic dioceses across the country have paid out more than $540 million in settlements from 2014 to 2018, according to the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops’ 2018 annual report on the response to the child sex abuse crisis.