Lintz said he also hopes to join forces with Black Horse Forge to build a 36-foot-long wooden footbridge at the Wilderness battlefield in Spotsylvania County. The project, already approved by the National Park Service, will allow Hotz and members of his forge to provide antiqued nails, steel plates and hardware for the structure, while the Lintz handles the timber work for the four-foot-wide bridge. Lintz said all of the work will be done at no cost and sees the upcoming project as a new opportunity to allow access to a historical Civil War site.