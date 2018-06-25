City officials dedicated what they said was the District government’s first meditation garden on Sunday in Petworth. (DC Parks &Recreation, DC Department of General Services and Brandon T. Todd Photo)

The District of Columbia government provides places where people demonstrate, run, swim, and legislate.Now the city government has provided a place for quiet, for reflection, cogitation and meditation.

“Come Find Peace at a New (Department of Parks and Recreation) Garden,” the department said in an announcement of the opening.

With its open lawn, the spot at Kansas Avenue and Quincy Street provides “an inward focused meditation and community space” the department said.

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser (D) cut the ribbon Sunday, suggesting on Twitter that residents use the garden “to focus on mediation and relaxation.”

It is a spot “that will promote health and wellness in the heart of Ward 4,” she said in a posting on Facebook.

D.C. Council member Brandon Todd described the opening on Twitter as an example of community and government cooperation “to bring world class recreation amenities to our neighborhoods.”

The garden was created through a modernization of a triangle park at Kansas Avenue and Quincy Street, NW, the city said. According to the city, it sprang from a community-driven process to create a space that was both usable and desirable.

It has places to stroll, to sip water, and to sit on benches and mull, ponder and deliberate. The specific nature of the first thoughts there after the dedication could not be immediately learned.