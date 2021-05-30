A shooting Sunday morning in Forestville left one person dead, Prince George’s County police said.

Police responded shortly before noon to a call in the 7700 block of Marlboro Pike and found a man in the parking lot with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities said they don’t believe the shooting was a random crime and are working to determine a suspect and motive in the case. The man’s name and other details weren’t available Sunday.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact Prince George’s County Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS.