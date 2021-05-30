By Joe HeimMay 30, 2021 at 6:50 p.m. UTCA shooting Sunday morning in Forestville left one person dead, Prince George’s County police said.Police responded shortly before noon to a call in the 7700 block of Marlboro Pike and found a man in the parking lot with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.Support our journalism. Subscribe today.arrow-rightAuthorities said they don’t believe the shooting was a random crime and are working to determine a suspect and motive in the case. The man’s name and other details weren’t available Sunday.Anyone with information is being asked to contact Prince George’s County Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS. comment CommentsToday's HeadlinesThe most important news stories of the day, curated by Post editors and delivered every morning.Loading...View more