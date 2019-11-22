On Thursday, Jahmar Thaxter, 28, of Northeast Washington was charged with first-degree murder while armed in the shooting, according to the statement.

Charging documents said that the shooting occurred during an armed home invasion, and that the victim was involved in the sale of narcotics and was targeted for drugs and money he kept in the residence.

AD

— Justin Wm. Moyer

Man convicted of burglarizing schools

A Maryland man has been found guilty of burglarizing four elementary schools in the District, officials said.

AD

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia said Nakym Sheffield, 41, of Germantown was found guilty on 13 counts of second-degree burglary, second-degree theft and credit card fraud at a trial in D.C. Superior Court.

Sheffield was involved in the incidents from March to May 2018.

Authorities said he stole money and credit cards from teachers and administrators, then used them to make purchases, including more than $500 worth of Visa gift cards.

He was arrested and charged in May 2018 and had a six-day trial. His sentencing is scheduled for January.

AD