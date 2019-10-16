District spokesman Derek Turner told The Washington Post that the student wrote a program or algorithm that tried various combinations of usernames and passwords to gain access.
Officials say the student — who does not attend Wheaton High School — was tracked down Oct. 7 and awaits both school discipline and possible criminal charges.
Naviance didn’t return the newspaper’s request for comment.
___
Information from: The Washington Post, http://www.washingtonpost.com
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
AD
AD