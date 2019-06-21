THE DISTRICT

City to test emergency alert system Saturday

Residents and visitors to the District on Saturday can expect a loud push alert to their phones as the city’s Homeland Security and Emergency Management Agency tests its Wireless Emergency Alerts system.

The alert will go out between 11 and 11:30 a.m. to anyone in the vicinity of the Mall and will involve a vibration and a loud noise. It also will include a message: “This is a test of the District of Columbia Wireless Emergency Alert System. No action required.”

The purpose of the test is to evaluate the ability to send information during an emergency to a specific geographic area, said the agency’s director, Christopher Rodriguez.

The test comes less than two weeks before Fourth of July celebrations, when President Trump plans to give an address at the Lincoln Memorial.

There is no known threat or concern regarding the Fourth of July, Rodriguez said, but the District tries to test the system at least once a year.

— Laurel Demkovich

VIRGINIA

Music teacher facing charges found dead

A prominent Virginia music teacher was found dead shortly after new charges were placed against him of molesting four children, Fairfax County police said Friday.

Foul play is not suspected in the death of Jeffrey Cummins, 56, of Annandale, although a medical examiner has yet to determine the cause and manner of his death, police said.

On Tuesday, Fairfax County police obtained warrants against Cummins for nine counts of indecent liberties by a custodian and aggravated molestation for cases of alleged molestation that occurred between 1987 and 2017, police said.

Cummins, who was out on bond while awaiting trial on previous charges of child molestation, was supposed to turn himself in at the Fairfax County jail on Tuesday but never showed up.

On Wednesday, Cummins’s body was discovered off a walking trail in a wildlife refuge near Warsaw, Va.

In April, Cummins was charged with sexually molesting two former students.

Cummins taught at various area schools and was the founder and director of Virginia Music Adventures, a traveling musical group for children.

He also gave private music lessons and owned Huntington Learning Centers in Tysons and Springfield.

— Justin Jouvenal

Lobbyist admits failing to pay income taxes

A tax lobbyist and former attorney for the Department of Justice’s Tax Division failed to pay his taxes, he acknowledged in U.S. District Court in Alexandria on Friday.

James F. Miller, 67, admitted Friday before Judge T.S. Ellis III that he failed to pay taxes on more than $2 million in income from 2010 to 2014 and owes about $735,933 to the Internal Revenue Service.

Miller worked for the Tax Division and the Treasury Department under President George H.W. Bush before going into private practice at several prominent law firms and then starting his own lobbying business.

According to a statement from the U.S. attorney’s office for the Eastern District of Virginia, for four years, Miller left “substantial portions” of his income off his tax returns.

He is set to be sentenced Sept. 27 and faces up to three years in prison.

An attorney for Miller did not return a request for comment.

— Rachel Weiner

Man sought in Reston sexual assault case

Fairfax County police are looking for a man who attacked and sexually assaulted a woman in Reston.

Police said officers responded to Reston Parkway and Baron Cameron Avenue around 11 p.m. on June 11, and found a 49-year-old victim who was injured.

The woman told investigators she was hit from behind and sexually assaulted while on a nearby walking path, police said.

The suspect is described as a white male, approximately 50 to 60 years old. He has a skinny build, gray wavy hair, light-colored eyes, a wrinkled face and possibly wears glasses.

— Justin Jouvenal

THE REGION

