Hospitalizations in Virginia are up 16 percent from last week, with 29 people per 100,000 hospitalized with covid-19; and hospitalizations in Maryland are down 2 percent from last week, with 28 people per 100,000 who have the virus in the hospital.
Roughly 88 percent of the staffed ICU beds in Maryland were occupied as of Thursday with covid and non-covid patients. ICUs were completely full at 15 of Maryland’s 44 hospitals, including Holy Cross Hospital in Silver Spring, University of Maryland Medical System’s Baltimore campus and Doctors Community Hospital in Lanham, according to state data.
The District reported 274 new cases and three new deaths Friday; Virginia reported 3,295 new cases and 45 new deaths; and Maryland reported 2,569 new cases and 39 new deaths.
The total number of cases reported in the three jurisdictions since the pandemic began is 572,045, as of Friday, and 10,684 deaths.
