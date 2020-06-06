BALTIMORE — Updated election returns show former Baltimore Mayor Sheila Dixon maintaining her lead in the city’s Democratic primary as she seeks to regain her office.

Numbers updated Saturday by the state board of elections show Dixon with just under 30 percent of the vote. City Council president Brandon Scott trailed with 26 percent. More than 20 candidates were on the ballot.

The new numbers show Dixon’s lead has shrunk slightly from Wednesday, when she led by roughly six percentage points.

The Baltimore Sun estimated that about two-thirds of the ballots have been counted.

The winner of the primary is considered a prohibitive favorite in the general election in the heavily Democratic city.

Balloting was disrupted by the coronavirus pandemic and city officials urged voters to cast ballots by mail. Those who voted in person Tuesday faced long lines.

Dixon resigned as mayor in 2010 after a three-year tenure in which she resigned as part of a plea deal for misappropriating gift cards meant for needy families.

Dixon also ran for mayor in 2016, but lost to Catherine Pugh, who resigned last year amid investigations into lucrative sales of her self-published children’s books. Pugh pleaded guilty to federal conspiracy and tax evasion charges.

