The new numbers show Dixon’s lead has shrunk slightly from Wednesday, when she led by roughly six percentage points.
The Baltimore Sun estimated that about two-thirds of the ballots have been counted.
The winner of the primary is considered a prohibitive favorite in the general election in the heavily Democratic city.
Balloting was disrupted by the coronavirus pandemic and city officials urged voters to cast ballots by mail. Those who voted in person Tuesday faced long lines.
Dixon resigned as mayor in 2010 after a three-year tenure in which she resigned as part of a plea deal for misappropriating gift cards meant for needy families.
Dixon also ran for mayor in 2016, but lost to Catherine Pugh, who resigned last year amid investigations into lucrative sales of her self-published children’s books. Pugh pleaded guilty to federal conspiracy and tax evasion charges.
