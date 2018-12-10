NORFOLK, Va. — Court documents say a highly organized crew using encrypted communications robbed three Virginia grocery stores earlier this year.

Citing court documents, The Virginian-Pilot reports the crews used lookouts, earpieces and police scanner apps to coordinate maneuvers in the string of robberies in Chesapeake and Virginia Beach between late September and early October. Last week, nine people were indicted on related federal charges.

Court documents say each robbery included inside and outside lookouts, getaway drivers and two gunmen. The gunmen would find a manager and demand the store’s safe be opened.

One employee was shot during the Oct. 3 robbery at a Virginia Beach Harris Teeter. The employee survived.

The defendants are between the ages of 18 and 29. All nine were charged with conspiracy to interfere with commerce and other counts.

