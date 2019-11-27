Prosecutors say that between 2016 and 2019 David Lelio wrote more than 60 prescriptions without a medical purpose, including some for Virginia patients. Authorities say he wrote the prescriptions in his patients’ names with the understanding that some of the medicine would be shared with his wife and that reimbursed patients for the prescriptions.
Defense lawyer Daniel Zamora declined to comment.
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.