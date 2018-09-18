WILMINGTON, Del. — A Maryland doctor charged with conspiring to commit bank fraud and making false statements on loan applications has agreed to enter a guilty plea.

A federal judge on Tuesday scheduled an Oct. 25 change of plea hearing for 46-year-old Zahid Aslam of Elkton, Maryland.

Aslam is an OB-GYN who also had medical practices in Delaware, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania. Prosecutors say he entered into an illegal scheme with Tae Kim, who worked as a loan officer at Citibank and WSFS, and recruited two associates to apply for loans for which Aslam knew he would not qualify.

Kim is awaiting sentencing after pleading guilty to a Delaware charge of conspiracy to commit bank fraud and a Maryland charge of attempted bank fraud.

Aslam has surrendered his Maryland medical license.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.