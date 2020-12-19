Both of them pleaded guilty in August to conspiracy to distribute oxycodone. David Lelio also pleaded guilty to making a false statement to federal authorities.
David Lelio was a Charlotte, North Carolina-based doctor who wrote more than 60 prescriptions for oxycodone to patients without a legitimate medical purpose. Patients agreed to share prescription drugs with Lelio’s wife, prosecutors said.
The Charlotte Observer reports that the scheme began to unravel in 2019 after a 63-year-old Virginia man died from an apparent overdose of fentanyl and heroin. The man’s 33-year-old son had been a patient of Lelio’s and told investigators that the doctor offered to write him prescriptions for painkillers if he agreed to split the drugs with Nadja Lelio, the newspaper reported.
