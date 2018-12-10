BALTIMORE — Maryland officials say a doctor will pay about $3 million to settle civil liability claims from improperly billing Medicaid programs in Maryland and Delaware and the Medicare program.

Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh said Monday that the settlement was reached with Zahid Aslam. He owned medical practices in Maryland and Delaware.

The Maryland share of the settlement is about $1.3 million.

Frosh says the settlement arose from an investigation into the billing practices of Fast Care, doing business as Got-A-Doc Walk-In Medical Centers and Amna Medical Center.

As part of the agreement, Aslam has agreed to surrender his medical licenses.

Separately, Aslam pleaded guilty in Delaware federal court last month to health care fraud and making a false statement to a financial institution. He is to be sentenced in May.

