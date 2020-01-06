Detectives have charged Lasheena Stewart, 37, and Antwan Newton, 19, with attempted murder in connection with the shooting. Both remain in jail without bail

In the charging documents, police said Newton allegedly pulled the trigger, and Stewart yelled for him to “shoot.”

In an email, police wrote the shooting stemmed from a dispute at the girl’s school. The charging documents do not mention the dispute. Police did not provide additional information.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD