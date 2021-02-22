The issue was caused by a vendor that is handling system updates required to extend several of the city’s unemployment programs, said DOES Director Unique Morris-Hughes. She said the payments should arrive by Wednesday.
“We are going to make sure we work with our vendor even closer than we have before to continue to test the system to ensure that no other technical issues like this occur,” Morris-Hughes said.
Morris-Hughes also said officials were looking into a “cloud- or Web-based solution” to support the current infrastructure, and are completing their search for a new unemployment benefits system.