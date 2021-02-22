About 39,000 unemployed D.C. workers did not receive their benefits last week because of a glitch in the city’s system, officials said Monday. The city’s Department of Employment Services had confirmed the delay on Friday but did not say the number of people affected.

D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) said at a news conference that she and other city officials “terribly regret” what happened, but added that the city has no plans to cover overdraft fees and other expenses that unemployed workers may incur.

The issue was caused by a vendor that is handling system updates required to extend several of the city’s unemployment programs, said DOES Director Unique Morris-Hughes. She said the payments should arrive by Wednesday.

“We are going to make sure we work with our vendor even closer than we have before to continue to test the system to ensure that no other technical issues like this occur,” Morris-Hughes said.

Morris-Hughes also said officials were looking into a “cloud- or Web-based solution” to support the current infrastructure, and are completing their search for a new unemployment benefits system.