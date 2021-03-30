Rescuers learned of the dog’s plight when he was spotted Sunday not on the bridge deck, but atop one of the stone piers that juts from the river to support the structure as trains rumble across.

It was unusual. Few accounts have come to light over the years of a dog stranded on one of the bridge’s dark stone piers.

The rescue was carried out by the D.C. fire department, which like many another public safety agencies, prides itself on coping with the uncommon. Although the rescue may have been unusual, each step seemed almost routine. By luck the dog was on the pier in the river closest to Ohio Drive.

That permitted a bucket truck to swing a firefighter out to the pier. The dog was a bit skittish at first, said fire department spokesman Vito Maggiolo. But he was brought safely to shore, where he was turned over to the U.S. Park Police and eventually to the city’s animal shelter, the Humane Rescue Alliance.

Luckily, the rescue alliance had already been contacted about a dog named Whiskey that had run off Saturday at the Southwest Waterfront.

He probably “got spooked” by traffic on Maine Avenue SW said owner Elizabeth Ferguson of Virginia Beach. She had been walking with him and family members while on a visit. He slipped out of his collar, she said, and was off, darting between cars, outstripping frantic pursuers.

“We were screaming bloody murder,” she said.

Searches were fruitless. Ferguson said she was on her way home, downcast, when the call from the rescue alliance came.

“My heart leaped out of my chest,” said Ferguson. “I really thought I’d never see that puppy again.”

The dog plucked from the pier in the Potomac was indeed Whiskey, a 2-year-old mix of Shih Tzu and poodle, who weighs seven pounds and leads a quiet indoor life, Ferguson said.