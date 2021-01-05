When they adopted a dog a year ago, Joe decided that might be a bit sacrilegious. They did decide to go with a godly name, though. Given the puppy’s larger-than-life personality, they named him Zeus.

“Now, as we take him on walks and meet people, I can laugh whenever we tell those folks his name, and they respond with ‘Hey, Zeus!’” wrote Joe, who lives Ocean City, Md.

Cheryl Imperatore was considering “Aurora” for the little wire hair mix puppy she adopted in 1976.

“She had a little light fringe around her face,” explained Cheryl, of Boyds, Md. But as Cheryl was sitting on the couch, the dog rose up on her hind legs to examine the things on top of a table. The little dog looked like a puppet. That became her name: Puppet.

“She was my pup and my pet and she was my fond companion for 10 years,” wrote Cheryl.

John and Toni Knisley live in La Plata, Md. They spend many hours sailing out of the Patuxent River and keep their boat at Naval Air Station Patuxent River. So when they adopted a mixed breed from the animal rescue in Charles County 12 years ago, the name was obvious: Paxxy.

Tyrone McKoy of Clinton, Md., had wanted another dog ever since the death of his beloved black Lab, Oscar.

“Then five years ago, my daughter called me from Mississippi and asked if I was still looking for a dog,” Tyrone wrote. “I said yes and I even have a name already picked.”

Tyrone named the Labrador, Rottweiler and chow mix “Oscarson.”

“I almost immediately shortened his name to Carson,” he wrote. “He’s now five-years-old and a happy reminder of my dearly beloved Oscar.”

When his family’s previous dog was in the latter stages of decline, Steve Emmert of Virginia Beach, Va., knew they didn’t want to be without a pet. That’s when they adopted a collie and named it Ardie.

It comes from “Replacement Dog”: R.D.

Ray Warwick and his wife, Paula, visited a small breeder in Catonsville, Md., to look at a litter of golden retriever puppies. The breeder explained that each dog was given a temporary name that happened to be the names of Baltimore Ravens players.

“The puppy we chose was named ‘Andre,’ even though the Ravens at that time didn’t have a player with that name,” wrote Ray, of Ellicott City, Md.

As soon they got in the car to go home, Ray declared that as a lifelong fan of Washington’s NFL team he could not own a dog linked to the Ravens, no matter how tenuously.

“After going through a list of my favorite players the obvious choice for us was Riggo,” Ray wrote. “Only folks over about 40 make the connection to the former player and I haven’t crossed paths with any other pets with the same name.”

Sadly, Riggo the retriever died on Monday. Toward the end of his 13 years, Riggo was slowed by age, but, Ray said, “in his youth he could run and play like a champ.”

The two kittens that Kitty Tierney flew back from Los Angeles after a visit with her daughter, Paige, looked adorable, but had a remarkable ability to destroy everything in sight.

“Before she left L.A., my wife had to buy a new leather couch for the rental property where she stayed,” wrote Kitty’s husband, Don McGarry.

The kittens are grown now, but the trail of destruction continues to this day. Much of the furniture in their Sterling, Va., has been prematurely “antiqued.” Wrote Don: “The names of our cats? Joliet Jake and Elwood Blues — the Blues Brothers.”

John McCauley of Arlington, Va., claims to have had a terrier named Iggy. Iggy Pup.

“Why? Because he wanted to be your dog,” wrote John. “Thanks. Please tip your waitperson.”

