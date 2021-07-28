Dogs, once the source of pandemic joy for so many people like the Aubrys, are presenting new challenges now that recovery from the coronavirus remains largely underway. Over the last several months, dogs have gone from highly sought-after (and highly effective) coping mechanisms in quarantine to codependent creatures who’ve made it hard for humans to fulfill social and professional obligations to their own species. If vaccine uptake can successfully slow the spread of the delta coronavirus variant and allow employers to institute more formal in-person work requirements after Labor Day, that friction between the needs of pets and people is only expected to intensify.