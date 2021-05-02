The secret to good behavior is constant reinforcement. Some of that is positive: a little treat whenever Archie sits or rolls over. But a lot of that is negative. We don’t punish him physically — the era of the rolled-up newspaper and the choke collar is over — but when Archie transgresses, My Lovely Wife and I let him know it. In the court of canine crimes, we are judge, jury and executioner. Basically, that involves saying, “No!”